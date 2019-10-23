4 arrested after chase from NC into SC

Left to right: Kenneth Gleason, John Neese, Stephen Scott, and Amber Hartley (From: Greenville Co. Detention Center / Transylvania Co. Detention Center)

TRANSYLVANIA CO., NC (WSPA) – Four people have been arrested after a chase that began in Transylvania County and ended in Greenville County, Sunday.

The chase began when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on US-276.

The chase later crossed into South Carolina before it came to and end with the arrest of the four people inside the vehicle, according to the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the driver, 43-year-old Kenneth Joseph Gleason of Brevard, has been charged with Felony Flee to Elude Arrest, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor Littering, Resist Obstruct and Delay, No Operator’s License, Failure to Heed Blue Lights and Siren, Driving Left of Center, Speeding, Failure to Stop for Stop Sign/Red Light, Reckless Driving to Endanger, Driving with no Vehicle Registration, and Driving with no Liability Insurance.

Three other people in the vehicle, 39-year-old John Michael Neese, 35-year-old Stephen David Scott, and 22-year-old Amber Hartley, were each charged with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Misdemeanor Littering.