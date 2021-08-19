4 arrested after guns, fentanyl, heroin seized in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department said an ongoing gun violence investigation led to the arrest of four people after guns and drugs were seized Wednesday.

According to the police department, officers seized Ruger LC9 9mm handgun, Kahr CW9 9mm handgun, Glock 43 9mm handgun, Glock 9mm handgun, 332.33 grams of suspected fentanyl, 5.59 grams of heroin, 122.01 grams of crack cocaine, 252.35 grams of methamphetamine and $17,450.

Alejandro Francisco Robles (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

Marquese Kreshawn D. Moore, Sr. (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

Tavaris Javon Demazea Hicks (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

Marqua Robert Hines (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

Police said Alejandro Francisco Robles was served with open warrants for assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, and no operating license. He was charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine by possession, two counts of possession with intent to sell, distribute cocaine two counts of possession with intent to sell, distribute a schedule II controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun, resist, delay, obstruct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marquese Kreshawn D. Moore, Sr. was charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine by possession and two counts of possession with intent to sell, distribute cocaine.

Tavaris Javon Demazea Hicks was charged with trafficking in fentanyl by possession and possession with intent to sell, distribute a schedule II controlled substance.

Marqua Robert Hines was charged with trafficking in cocaine by possession, possession with intent to sell, distribute cocaine and maintain a dwelling for controlled substances.

Robles, Moore Sr., Hicks and Hines are currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on bond.