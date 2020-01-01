4 arrested after shots fired in Greenwood, police say

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood Police Department officials said four men were arrested following a shots fire call early Wednesday morning.

According to the police department’s post on their Facebook page, officers heard several gunshots being fired in the area of Pearl Street just after midnight.

Police said a group of four men were standing around a vehicle, and an officer stopped to ask them if they heard the shots.

According to the post, spent shell casings were seen around the vehicle at the men’s feet while they were speaking with the officers.

At that time, one man reportedly tried to hand off something behind his back to another individual, and officers moved to take him into custody.

According to the post, the man resisted the officer and dropped a bag containing what appeared to be a large amount of marijuana.

The three other men were also detained and searched. Two of the men were in possession of bags of marijuana.

Police said one of the men tried to run from officers after he was handcuffed, but he was quickly caught.

According to the post, a bystander told officers at the scene that “everybody was shooting guns.”

“Based on the shell casings directly under the vehicle and the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, officers searched it,” from the post. “Officers located 2 long guns, a .40 caliber handgun, a .38 cal revolver, and 3 magazines of 9mm ammunition matching what was found on the ground. One of the firearms was reported stolen.”

Police arrested Desiray Christian, 27, Demonta Heard, 20, Amori Morgan, 21, and John Henry Brown, III, all of Greenwood.

Christian was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of stolen property, disorderly conduct and felon in possession of a weapon.

Heard was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of stolen property.

Morgan was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of stolen property.

Brown was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, disorderly conduct and possession of stolen property.