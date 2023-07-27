UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Four people have been arrested following an investigation into burglaries at a storage unit in Union.

According to the Union Police Department, officers responded on Tuesday after several weeks of reported storage unit burglaries at Small’s Storage on Thompson Boulevard.

Police said within hours of having security video, officers located the suspect vehicle in the Walmart parking lot.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the truck where items were located that appeared to have been taken from the storage units, according to police.

One suspect was taken to the hospital while the others were detained.

Officers arrested the following people:

John Anthony Tucker, 43, of Union, was charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny

Britney Mae Woodford, 30, of Lockhart, was charged with second-degree burglary, petit larceny and possession of stolen goods

Michael Wade Price, 40, of Pacolet, was charged with second-degree burglary, petit larceny, possession of stolen goods

Amy Renee Pettie, 40, of Union, was charged with possessing prescription drug without prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of meth, PWID of a controlled substance and receiving stolen goods.

All four are currently being held in the Union County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.