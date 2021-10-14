Arrests made in string of Upstate catalytic converter thefts

4 have been arrested in catalytic converter thefts in the Upstate. (Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four arrests have been made in connection to a string of catalytic converter thefts in the Upstate, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for 19 incidents since January. From video evidence of a business’ camera and in conjunction with Greenville Police, the suspects were arrested.

They were located in Greenwood, Ware Shoals and Greenville County, and taken into custody.

29-year-old Thomas Kentell Thomas, 26-year-old Anterriyo Deondre Cade, 25-year-old Darius Akeem McClendon, and 26-year-old Vance Lakeith Elmore remain in the Greenville County Detention Center.

Together, they have been charged with 72 counts of auto-breaking, 71 counts of larceny, 11 counts of possession of burglary tools and 11 counts of criminal conspiracy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Since Jan. 1, Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis says the department has investigated over 100 incidents involving the theft of catalytic converters. Suspects mostly target businesses during nighttime hours, spending roughly two to three minutes on each vehicle to cut and remove parts, he said.

They take them to scrap yards and refineries, where they sell them for anywhere between $200 and $4,000, according to the sheriff’s office. Nine people have also been arrested in connection to illegal trading.