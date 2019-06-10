4 arrested on drug charges after traffic stops, homes searches in Henderson Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. From left to right: Rodgers, Galvin, Jeter, Durham

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) - Henderson County Sheriff's Office officials said four people were arrested on drug charges following traffic stops and home searches.

According to a sheriff's office news release, drug task force members conducted a traffic stop, which then led to an arrest, as well as the execution of a search warrant at a home on Jerry Lane on May 31.

Deputies arrested Elizabeth Leigh Rodgers, 33, of Hendersonville, and charged her with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver suboxone, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of suboxone.

Rodgers was taken to the Henderson County jail, where she was later released on $20,500 bond.

While waiting to serve a search warrant at a home on Jerry Lane, deputies saw a vehicle pull in and then leave after seeing law enforcement.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, as well as executed the search warrant on the home, and Joshua Daniel Galvin, 37, was arrested.

He was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of sale and delivery of a controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of sale and delivery of a controlled substance, two felony counts of possession of suboxone, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Galvin was released from the jail after posting a $31,000 bond.

He was then arrested a second time on two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon on June 6. Galvin was again released from the detention center after posting a $40,000 bond.

On June 7, drug task force members executed another search warrant at a home on Jade Drive in Hendersonville.

According to the release, detectives seized crack cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy), marijuana, digital scales and drug paraphernalia.

Detectives arrested Kenneth James Jeter, 30, and Shamieka Shonta Durham, 30, both of Hendersonville.

Jeter was charged with felony possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver, felony conspire to sell or deliver cocaine, felony possession of a schedule I substance, felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the jail and remains there on a $33,000 bond.

Durham was charged with felony possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver, felony conspire to sell or deliver cocaine, felony possession of a schedule I substance, felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Durham remain in the jail on a $33,000 bond.

According to the release, Sheriff Lowell Griffin urges anyone with information about illicit drug activity to call the sheriff's office at 828-694-2954.