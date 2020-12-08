4 arrested on larceny, burglary charges related to motorcycle theft in Oconee Co.

(From left to right) Brittany Dagostaro, Jeffrey Mauldin, Joshua Nations, Kimberly Mize – Courtesy of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested four people on theft and burglary charges related to a motorcycle theft last month.

According to a news release, a deputy met with a victim at a home on Seneca River Road near Seneca on Nov. 30 in regard to a stolen motorcycle — a blue and white 2009 Yamaha TW 200 dual sport dirt bike.

Following an investigation by the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Division, investigators obtained grand larceny and second-degree burglary warrants on Kimberly Dawn Mize, 29, of Seneca, Joshua Andrew Nations, 35, of Six Mile, Jeffrey Ray Mauldin, 29, of Seneca and Brittany Elizabeth Dagostaro, 24, of Seneca.

According to the release, Mauldin also had an outstanding General Sessions bench warrant.

Dagostaro and Mauldin were arrested Monday morning after a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a white 20-foot box truck in the Friendship Boat Landing access off of Coneross Creek Road near Seneca and Townville.

“The Sheriff’s Office has increased our patrols in and around the recreation and boating areas in the County over the last few weeks due to reports of vehicle break-ins,” Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said. “The break-ins occurred to vehicles that were parked in the parking areas while the owners and passengers had gone boating or were enjoying the water for other recreation activities. The water recreation and tourism activities are enjoyed by our citizens and visitors to our county and we want them to enjoy these activities without the fear of being a victim of a crime.”

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the case.