4 arrested on multiple drug, firearm charges in Asheville

(From left to right) Perry Damion Edgerton, Jr, Eunique O’Neil Waters, Antwan Edward Johnson, Jr, Nazae Dion Maewether – Courtesy of Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said four people were arrested on multiple charges following officer patrols in the north Asheville area on Wednesday.

According to a news release, police were patrolling in the area of Montford Avenue at around 6 p.m. due to recent community complaints of drug and crime activity, and arrested Perry Damion Edgerton, Jr., 23, of Asheville, Eunrique O’Neil Waters, 22, of Arden, Antwan Edward Johnson, Jr., 21, of Asheville and Nazae Dion Maewether, 18, of Asheville.

Police said three firearms were seized as well as heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

Edgerton was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, second-degree trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $70,000 bond.

Waters was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana. He was being held without bond due to a federal probation violation.

Johnson was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released after posting bond.

Maewether was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants for assault on a female and damage to property. He was being held without bond due to the domestic nature of two of his offenses.