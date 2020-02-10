4 boys rescued from blizzard in Alaska recovering

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Four boys are recovering in Alaska after getting lost in the snow.

They were on the edge of the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge in freezing temperatures all alone.

The youngest child was just 2 years old.

7-year-old Ethan Camille was with his three cousins Sunday when they got lost while on a snow machine ride.

Ethan said they tried to dig a hole to sleep in.

Their focus? Keeping the toddler alive.

Search crews found them 20 miles from home and were able to save them.

Ethan and his oldest cousin are still getting medical care for frostbite.

Ethan’s mom has her birthday this month. She’s celebrating that her family is alive.

The boys’ plan to “protect the baby” worked.

The toddler is back home with his family safe and sound.