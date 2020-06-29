4 charged in burglary investigation in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said four people were arrested over the weekend following an investigation into a burglary.

According to a news release, an investigator from the Criminal Investigations Division was conducting a property check at an address on Sitton Mill Road near Seneca in regard to an ongoing burglary investigation.

Once on-scene, the investigator found a vehicle at the location that was identified as a suspect vehicle based on evidence gathered during the investigation.

The investigator then called for additional units to respond to the scene.

According to the release, the investigator found Ladelle Rogers Martin, 48, of Anderson, inside the vehicle, as well as Melissa Ann Driver, 46, of Seneca, leaving a dwelling on property.

Both Martin and Driver were detained.

Noises were reportedly heard coming from inside a location on the property, and subjects had left the scene.

Evidence gathered during the investigation led investigators to find two other suspects — Paul Andreas Cleveland, 33, of Seneca and Kimberley Dawn Mize, 29, of Seneca — at a separate location.

They were then taken back to the first property.

Martin, Driver, Cleveland and Mize were all arrested.

Before they were transported to the detention center, deputies found an amount of narcotics on Driver.

Martin was charged with one count of trespassing and was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

According to the release, Martin was later released on $257.50 bond on Sunday.

Driver was charged with one count each of second-degree burglary, trespassing and possession of methamphetamine. She was taken to the detention center, where she remains on $15,257.50 bond.

Cleveland was charged with one count each of second-degree burglary and trespassing. He was taken to the detention center, where he remains on $25,257.50 bond.

Mize was charged with one count each of second-degree burglary and trespassing and was taken to the detention center, where she was being held on $10,257.50 bond.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate this case.