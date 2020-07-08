4 charged in connection to January murder in Greenville Co.

Jonathan Merchant and Arian Jeane have been arrested in connection to a murder in Greenville Co. (Greenville Co. Detention Center)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four suspects have been charged in connection with a January murder in Greenville County.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have charged 4 suspects in connection with the murder of Jeffrey Mitchell Snipes that occurred at 1935 Old Grove Road on Jan. 22, 2020.

The suspects that have been charged are Edward Gary Akridge, Jonathon Eugene Merchant, Arian Grace Jeane, and Joshua Lee Scott Brown.

Investigators determined that the suspects and the victim did know each other.

This case remains under investigation at this time.