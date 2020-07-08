4 charged with murder in Anderson teen’s shooting death, police say

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – City of Anderson Police Department officials said four people have been charged with murder following the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl in Anderson last month.

We reported earlier that Lashanti Aayania Hester, of Anderson, was shot in the head at about 2 a.m. while she was driving near the intersection of East North Avenue and Whitehall Road on June 5.

The coroner’s office said the shooting appeared to have stemmed from an fight between a group of people who were attending a graduation party at a motel. The coroner said the fight continued to a convenience store.

Hester was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center where she later died.

Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

On Wednesday, Capt. Mike Aikens said two females and two males, all from Greenwood County, turned themselves into the police department

Three of the suspects turned themselves into police on Tuesday and the fourth person turned themselves into police Wednesday morning.

Aikens said all four suspects were each charged with murder.

Two of the suspects charged with murder were identified as Greterrious Zyquan Calhoun, 19, and Javier Christian Newton, 20.

Aikens said the two females charged with murder are both under 17 years old.

Three of the accused had arraignments Wednesday morning and the fourth person is expected to be arraigned in court Wednesday afternoon, but the judge may move the fourth person’s arraignment to Thursday.

According to Aikens, the investigation is ongoing, but said they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.