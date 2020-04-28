4 elections postponed in Spartanburg Co., primary still scheduled for June 9

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Elections officials said the scheduled May 12 elections for Metro B Water and Sewer District commission has been postponed after Gov. Henry McMaster postponed all May elections in the South Carolina.

According to Henry Laye, director of Registration and Elections for Spartanburg County, that election will be rescheduled at a later date.

Laye said that postponement only affected one precinct: Hayne Baptist.

According to the release, the May election, along with three April elections brings the total to four postponed elections.

Roebuck Fire District Tax Levy Referendum

School District 3 bond referendum

Pacolet’s special election for mayor

Metro B Water

Laye said the June 9 primary is still scheduled to be held.