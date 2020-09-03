4 face drug trafficking, possession charges after home check in Spartanburg Co.

(Left to Right) David Larcell Johnson, Terrez Reshaun Robinson, Richard Lamar Wray and Yaszman Quartyl Wright – Courtesy of Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said four people face several drug trafficking and drug possession charges after narcotics investigators assisted home detention deputies with a home check on Wednesday.

According to a news release, a check was conducted on a home on Dallas Place in Spartanburg after information was received about a resident dealing narcotics again.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the resident was on home detention on charges of trafficking heroin and trafficking cocaine from 2019.

When investigators and deputies arrived at the home, an amount of heroin was visible just inside the front door.

Four people inside the home were detained and a search warrant was obtained.

During the search, deputies found approximately 124 grams of marijuana, approximately 43 grams of cocaine, approximately 448 grams of heroin, approximately 17 grams of methamphetamine, two handguns, and approximately $5,000 in cash.

All four suspects — David Lacell Johnson, Terrez Reshaun Robinson, Richard Lamar Wray and Yaszmen Quartyl Wright, all of Spartanburg — were arrested and each charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a stolen pistol and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Johnson and Wright were also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon due to their previous criminal histories.

Johnson, Robinson, Wray and Wright were all taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

According to the release, the street value of the recovered heroin is approximately $67,000.