4 Gaffney officers fired, under investigation, police chief says

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four Gaffney police officers have been fired as they’re each the target of state investigations, according to the police department.

Gaffney Police Chief Chris Skinner spoke to 7 News about what happened and why he says he won’t stand for misconduct.

“Here, it’s just not going to be accepted,” Chief Chris Skinner said. “You’re either going to do your job–you’re supposed to be held at a higher level–you’re either going to do that or you’re not going to work for the Gaffney Police Department.”

According to Chief Skinner, four of his officers became the subjects of four different SLED investigations in just four months.

“We don’t care if you come to work here and you’re an officer, if you don’t do the right things, you’re going to be held responsible, just like any other citizen,” he said.

We reported back in December that public housing officer Johnny Miller was fired after Skinner said he violated the department’s procedures.

In January, Investigator Michael Hadden was charged with criminal sexual conduct and was accused of engaging in sexual battery towards an individual who was incapacitated.

“Any type of misconduct from an officer, I’ll immediately terminate them and, if it’s anything criminal, SLED will be called in to investigate,” Chief Skinner said.

Most recently, SLED was called in and training officer Teddy Martin was fired last Monday after an incident Skinner said happened at the department.

Skinner told 7 News a patrol officer, Charlena Camden, was also recently fired for a separate incident.

Chief Skinner said he can’t discuss the details.

“We’re not going to sweep anything under the rug just because you’re a police officer,” he said. “If you think you can get by with something you’re not supposed to get by with, it will come to light.”

And, while the department is currently short-staffed, Chief Skinner wants the community to know they still have officers who will do their job and do it right.

“We are short right now by quite a few, but we will still be out here,” he said. “We’ve got people–good people–who are working right now; so, don’t worry, when you call 911, we’ll be there.”

We reached out to SLED and they confirmed they have open investigations on Miller, Hadden, and Martin. Because they are active investigations, SLED told us they can’t release any more details.

They said they closed an investigation on Camden back in 2019. Chief Skinner told 7 News this is her second investigation.

A Cherokee County detention officer, Daniel Keith Medley, was also arrested recently for having contraband. He was charged with simple possession of marijuana and fired, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller.