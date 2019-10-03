4 hurt in separate shootings in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Police are investigating three separate shootings in about a 10-hour time span in West Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department said in a news release the shootings may be connected.

The first shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police found a shooting victim near Haywood Road and Interstate 240. The victim was taken to Mission Hospital with injuries described as non life threatening.

Police responded to a second shooting around 11 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Fayetteville and Edgar Streets where they found several shell casings. Two victims were identified in that shooting. Police say both were taken to Mission Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

While investigating the double shooting, police received another report of gun fire near Deaverview Road. A victim in that shooting also suffered non life threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators think the two shootings on Fayetteville Street are possibly connected to the first shooting.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110, or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050 if they want to remain anonymous.

