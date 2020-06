LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four spectators at Laurens County Speedway were injured overnight when a car crashed through a fence.

The accident at the track involved a late model car, according to the speedway’s Facebook page.

“It did jump the wall and went through a fence and 4 were injured, but there was no life threatening injuries,” the statement said.

