2 rescued after homeless camp overun by floodwaters in Greenville County
Greenville County, S.C. (WSPA) - Two men have been rescued after floodwaters overran a homeless encampment in Greenville County.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area of West Blue Ridge Drive near the Swamp Rabbit Trail around 10:30 p.m. Monday after reports of several people trapped in rising floodwaters.
According to officials with the Parker Fire District, the two men who were rescued were a part of a larger group of homeless people that had been staying just off the Swamp Rabbit Trail when their camp was hit by rushing water.
Officials say about eight or nine others escaped the flooding on their own. Parker Fire officials activated the SERT team, who located and rescued the two men after about two hours.
