4 siblings killed in crash honored on one year anniversary of tragedy

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A mother is Taylors is honoring the memory of her 4 children one year after a crash claimed their lives.

Jacqueline Brown was joined by family, friends and first responders at a candlelight vigil on Saturday.

It was organized by Traci Fant of Freedom Fighters of the Upstate.

The vigil was held less than 100 yards from the spot where the crash happened, a significant spot according to Brown.

Brown tells 7News Ja’maire, Robbianna, Arnez and Ar’mani were her everything and she wants to keep their memory alive.

“You just got to stay strong and push forward,” Brown said. “They were my everything, my strength, my energy, my breath, my blood. I still do it for them as if they were still here. Pushing myself forward on a daily basis, because I know they are still here with me. I feel them.”

Investigators say Arnez Jamison, Brown’s boyfriend, was the driver of the car. Detectives say Jamison was traveling on Mountain Creek Road in the early hours of the morning when he ran off the road and hit a tree.

3 of the children died in the crash and the other died in the hospital a few days later.

Jamison was charged with 4 counts of felony DUI resulting in death.