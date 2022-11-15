ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four teenagers were arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man early Monday morning inside a Rock Hill apartment, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

The juveniles, three 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old, have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder. They were petitioned to Family Court and remanded into the Department of Juvenile Justice custody.

Police said officers responded at 12:07 a.m. on Nov. 14 to an apartment in the 1800 block of Paces River Avenue after 911 callers reported hearing gunshots.

The officers entered the apartment and found a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation revealed the juveniles were “angry about discipline that occurred earlier that day.”

Police added that the teens “conspired and carried out their plan,” resulting in the shooting death before fleeing the scene, taking the gun with them.

The gun, obtained illegally, was found with the assistance of the York County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team in a wooded area.

Because the suspects are juveniles, their identities have not been released.