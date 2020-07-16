4 wanted for theft, forgery of checks in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are searching for four people wanted for theft and forgery of several personal checks.

According to a news release, a man reported on Feb. 22 that someone stole dozens of checks from his home, as well as debit card information, and then used them to get hundreds of dollars in cash and merchandise.

The sheriff’s office is currently searching for Terri Jo Allen, 42, of Marion, Brittany Denise Lowery, 26, of Morganton, Amy Catherine Ramsey, 34, of Marion, and Todd Anthony Rhom, 31, of Marion.

Allen is wanted on eight counts each of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense and larceny and five counts of aiding and abetting forgery.

Lowery is wanted on five counts each of obtaining property by means of a worthless check and obtaining property by false pretense and three counts of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense.

Ramsey is wanted on one count each of obtaining property by means of a worthless check and obtaining property by false pretense.

Rhom is wanted on one count of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense.

The sheriff’s office said Megan Marie Gilliland, 30, of Marion, and Russell Andrew Welch, 42, of Nebo, have already been charged in the incident. They were each charged with one count each of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, obtaining property by false pretense and obtaining property by means of a worthless check.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Allen, Lowery, Ramsey and Rhom is asked to call 828-652-2237 or the McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).