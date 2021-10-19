4 Year old dies after shooting in Greenville County

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – A 4 year old child is dead after an accidental shooting over the weekend.

One family is mourning after what is described as a tragic accident. 4 year old Kingston Barksdale passed away after being shot over the weekend.

“As we understand it right now another child who was at the residence with the victim was able to somehow obtain a gun and accidentally shot the victim resulting in the young child’s death.”

Greenville county sheriff’s office, Lieutenant Ryan Flood said. That second child is said to be under the age of 10.

Bridgette Watson works with Safe Kids Upstate and part of their efforts include educating families about gun safety.

“We have about 4.6 million kids in the U.S. living with a gun. So it’s very common that the majority of our homes probably have a gun in it.” Bradshaw Institute Prisma Health, Bridgette Watson said.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to that shooting happened Saturday morning.

“We received the call around 11:30 in the morning from the victim’s father; very frantic, just advised that he found his son shot.” Lt. Flood said.

Detectives arrived at Church Tall Pine Mobile Home Park on White Horse road.

“Kids ate very curious and it’s very likely that the children in your home know where you store your gun.

So we just want parents to know how to safely store them.” Watson said.

By making sure the gun is in a gun safe or safe with trigger locks, also keeping ammunition separate from the firearm.

While the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition he eventually passed away from his injuries.

“A child just senselessly lost his life, young child 4 years old lost his life and it could have w very easily been prevented and we can’t stress enough the importance of people securing firearms in their homes, their businesses. Lt. Flood said.

The investigation is still underway, the sheriff’s office reporting no charges have been filed at this time.

Family and community members gathering around the family offering help and support. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.