4-year-old drowns at Lake Hartwell in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A four-year-old boy has died after he drowned at Lake Hartwell in Pickens County, Saturday.

According to the Pickens County Coroner, four-year-old Kevin Lopez of Greenville was found unresponsive in the water at Twelve Mile recreation area just north of Clemson.

Lopez was taken to Oconee Memorial Hospital where he died.

The coroner said that no foul play is suspected.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on Monday.

The drowning is being investigated by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Pickens County Coroner’s Office, and SLED.