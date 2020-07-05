4-year-old killed in Galivants Ferry shooting, HCPD searching for suspect

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department (HCPD) is searching for a murder suspect involved in shooting in Galivants Ferry.

According to HCPD, Henry Tyrone Moody is currently wanted for the murder of a four-year-old child in relation to the shooting incident.

Police say Moody currently has braided hair and was last seen wearing all black clothing. He is believed to be operating a white GMC Envoy with tag PZD433.

Moody is being considered armed and dangerous. Police say if you see Moody, call 911 do not approach him. Anyone with information is urged to call Horry County Police non-emergency dispatch at 843-248-1520.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.