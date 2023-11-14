LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — ZF Group, an equipment supplier for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, is creating hundreds of new jobs.

The company announced Monday it is expanding its facility in Gray Court. As part of the project, it is investing $500 million in the county and creating 400 new jobs at its Gray Court facility.

“By investing in the existing facility, located at 2846 N. Old Laurens Road in Gray Court, ZF Transmissions Gray Court will be able to build next generation propulsion systems for passenger cars and commercial vehicles,” the company said in a statement. “Production operations for new products at the plant will start later this year.”

“It’s the largest investment commitment that we’ve ever had in Laurens County,” Jonathan Coleman, the president and CEO of the Laurens County Development Corporation, said. “Needless to say, it’s a huge day for Laurens County.”

If you are interested in applying for a position at ZF Transmissions Gray Court, click here.