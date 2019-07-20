43-year-old Gaffney man drowns at Lake Cherokee, coroner says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person drowned at Lake Cherokee on Saturday afternoon.

According to the coroner, Daryl William Davis, 43, was pulled from Lake Cherokee located off S.C. Highway 105 in southern Cherokee County at 3:48 p.m. by members of the fire department.

Davis was recovered about 10 feet off shore in 7 feet of water, the coroner said.

A friend who came with Davis to the lake reported the victim dove off a dock into the water at about 1:45 p.m. and did not surface.

A call for help came into to 911 dispatch from the friend minutes later, the coroner said.

The coroner said an autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation.

This is the second drowning death in Cherokee County this year.