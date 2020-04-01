43-year-old man found in burning bus in Greenville Co., coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a body was found Tuesday night in a burning bus.

Gantt Fire Department and Greenville County EMS responded to an abandoned school bus fire at St. John United Methodist Church on Pine Creek Drive at about 10:24 p.m., the corner said.

While extinguishing the fire, firefighters located an individual inside the bus. They pulled the individual from the disabled vehicle and they attempted resuscitation.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the victim was a 43-year-old man.

The individual’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his family, the coroner said.

An autopsy showed the cause of death was carbon monoxide intoxication. The manner of death is pending further investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Gantt Fire Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.