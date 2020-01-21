49ers’ Katie Sowers first female Super Bowl coach

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Super Bowl LIV in Miami will be historic.

The offensive assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers, Katie Sowers, will be the first female and first openly-LGBTQ coach to head to the big game.

The 33-year-old is just the second woman to hold a full-time coaching position in the NFL.

She joined the 49ers as an intern in 2017 before being promoted to her current role last year.

After the Niners big win over Green Bay, Sowers posted on her social media, “Taking our talents to South Beach.”

The 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2.

The game will begin at 6:30 p.m., airing on Fox.