49’ers player DJ Jones to hold youth football camp in Mauldin

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – A San Francisco 49ers football player is coming back to his Upstate home this weekend to hold a free youth football camp.

DJ Jones is a starting nose tackle defensive player for the 49ers and graduated from Wren High School.

On Saturday, July 13th, his 2nd annual DJ Jones Youth Football Camp is open to all kids from ages 8 to 15 in Mauldin.

Jones says his mission is to teach important football techniques to kids along with leadership and discipline skills.

“It’s really just to touch these kids, just to get ahold of them and let them know they’re not alone and there is a way out,” Jones says. “Greenville is a city where a lot of kids don’t think they can make it because they don’t get to see people that make it, but I want to be the one they see make it and give them an opportunity to be great.”

Jones’ father David Jones is Camp Director and has catered for NFL teams since the early ‘90s including the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. He is currently running his catering business “Big Dave’s All-American BBQ” in Piedmont.

The camp is at Springfield Park in Mauldin from 10am to 2pm. Admission is free for children from ages 8 to 15.

