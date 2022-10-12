Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s time to sign up for the annual Veterans Day bass fishing tournament at Lake Bowen.

The bass fishing tournament happens on November 12, 2022, on Saturday.

Upstate Warrior Solution’s organizations are co-recipients of grants from local foundations and provide holistic case management for the residents.

It’s just one of the ways Upstate Warrior Solutions helps veterans after service acclimates to civilian life.

Lauren O’Dell of Upstate Warrior Solutions said they help with housing, job searching and doctor appointments.

Arrive at 6 a.m. for the tournament and fish until 2 p.m.

Register by November 5. Registration fee is waived for veterans.

There is a $500 veterans-only prize and a $1000 grand prize.

The tournament still needs sponsorships so please click this link if interested.

The tournament also needs raffle prizes. To donate or inquire call (864) 520 2073 ext: 121