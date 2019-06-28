4th of July travel expected to break records

A record number of people in the Carolinas are expected to travel over the July 4th holiday.

AAA predicts more than 2,055,000 people will drive or fly this coming week, a 4.1% increase over last year.

On the roads alone, 1,840,000 people in North and South Carolina will be driving more than 50 miles from home this coming week.

AAA says the 4.3% rise from last year’s traffic may be fueled by gas prices that in, South Carolina, are 23 cents less than this time last year.

The pre holiday spirit is high but Michael Thompson in Spartanburg isn’t taking any chances with his convertIble.

“I’m going to go have the tires serviced right now, have it tuned up, oil change, cleaned up drop the top, you know what I’m saying, I’m gonna make it happen,” Thompson.

It’s a smart move since mechanics say the hot Carolina roads lead to more blowouts.

Mechanic Harry Brady with Brady’s Frame and Alignment said checking the tires is a must.

“The hot Carolina roads can accelerate the wearing of a tire because the hot tempurature makes the air inside the tire expand and can lead to a blowout if the tire is worn.”

As for navigating traffic jams, keep in mind the busiest time of travel is expected to be Wednesday July 3rd.

Highway Patrol is urging drivers to steer clear of the 4 main killers on the road: Speeding, Distracted Driving, DUI and seatbelt usage.

Half of all fatalities involve alchohol as well as people not wearing their seatbelt.

We’re all eager to get where we’re going, and fast, but to keep you’re precious cargo safe, some car preps and a little patience will go a long way.

The good news, Highway Patrol says so far this year the number of traffic fatalities is down from this time last year by more than 50. But accidents do tend to spike over this holiday week.

Here’s hoping you have a safe one.