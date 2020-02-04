4th suspect accused in Henderson Co. assault case arrested

Michael Lee Sexton- Courtesy of the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A man wanted for an assault last month in Henderson County has been arrested.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office news release, Michael Lee Sexton, 36, of Hendersonville, was arrested and charged with common law robbery, felony assault inflicting serious injury and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

We reported earlier that on Jan. 28 deputies responded to Warlick Rd. in the Mills River area regarding an individual who had been assaulted.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was being treated for injuries from the assault.

Four suspects were involved in the incident, deputies say.

The following three suspects were previously arrested and charged:

Daniel Allen Hamm, 35, of George Chastain Road in Horse Shoe, NC was charged with felony common law robbery, felony assault inflicting serious injury and 2 charges of conspiracy to commit a felony.

He was taken to the Henderson County Detention Facility, where he was being held on $100,000 secured bond.

Meri Hester Gilliland, 38, of Gilliam Mountain Road, Hendersonville, NC was charged with felony common law robbery and 2 charges of conspiracy to commit a felony.

She was taken to the Henderson County Detention Facility, where she was being held on $40,000 secured bond.

Lisa June Mangiardi, 50, of West Rosewood Trail, Hendersonville, NC was charged with felony common law robbery and 2 charges of conspiracy to commit a felony.

She was taken to the Henderson County Detention Facility, where she was being held on $8,000 secured bond.

