5.0 quake hits southern Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors

Tents and cots are set up for people whose homes are either destroyed or unsafe to enter after an 6.4 magnitude earthquake, at a baseball stadium amid aftershocks and no electricity in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, at sunrise Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans are still without power and water, and thousands are staying in shelters and sleeping on sidewalks since Tuesday’s earthquake. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit southern Puerto Rico on Saturday at a shallow depth, raising concerns about unstable infrastructure in a region that has been hit by quakes daily for nearly a month.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at a depth of eight miles (13 kilometers) in the town of Guayanilla, located close to the epicenters of most of the recent earthquakes.

The newest quake comes a day after hundreds of people were evacuated from earthquake shelters that flooded following heavy rains that hit the U.S. territory.

