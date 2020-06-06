5 arrested in Laurens Co. drug bust

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Five people have been arrested in connection to a meth lab bust in Laurens County.

Deputies say they responded to the 4000 block of North Old Laurens Road in Gray Court on June 5 at about 7:15 a.m. for an armed robbery that had already occurred.

Deputies detected an odor of marijuana coming from the residence.

A search warrant was obtained and the following items were discovered and seized, deputies said:



-140 pills (Oxycodone, Xanax, Ecstasy, Heroin/Fentanyl

-Approximately 54 grams of Meth

-Approximately 26 grams of Marijuana

-A firearm and ammo

-4 scales commonly associated with the weighing of illegal substances

-One active meth lab

-Meth lab materials

-A large quantity of Sudafed pills commonly used to produce Meth

These individuals were arrested and charged:



Shawn Ross Seibert, of Laurens,- Trafficking Meth, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Substance, Manufacturing Meth, Unlawful Disposal of Meth Waste, Possession with Intent To Distribute Heroin and Ecstasy.



Robert Wade Mann Jr, of Laurens, and Kellen Michael Ross, of Waterloo, were charged with Trafficking Meth, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Substance, Manufacturing Meth, Unlawful Disposal of Meth Waste, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Ecstasy.



Heather Marie Wymer of the residence and Joe Michael Lawson of Greenwood were charged with Trafficking Meth, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Substance, Manufacturing Meth, Unlawful Disposal of Meth Waste, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Ecstasy.