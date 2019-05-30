5 arrested on drug charges in Henderson Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. From left to right: Benjamin Tweed, Jennifer Wilson, Amanda Duncan, Jonathon Ervin and Allison Whipple

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) - Henderson County Sheriff's Office officials said their drug task force arrested five people on numerous drug charges early Wednesday morning.

According to a sheriff's office news release, the drug task force, along with Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies, Henderson County SWAT and Transylvania SWAT teams, executed search warrant on Lamplighter Lane and Madison Claire Avenue in East Flat Rock.

Detectives reportedly seized firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia while executing the search warrants.

The following people were arrested and charged:

Benjamin Howard Tweed, 47, of East Flat Rock

Jennifer Susan Wilson, 35, of East Flat Rock

Amanda Blackwell Duncan, 42, of East Flat Rock

Jonathon Michael Ervin, 32, of Arden

Allison Kristine Whipple, 30, of East Flat Rock

Tweed was charged with felony aid and abet possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

He was released after posting a $6,700 bond.

Wilson was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

She remains in the Henderson County Jail on a $16,700 bond.

Duncan was charged with felony to maintain a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling a controlled substance.

She was released after posting a $6,000 bond.

Ervin was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released after posting a $6,500 bond.

Whipple was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine.

She was released after posting a $12,000 bond.