5 charged after protest in downtown Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said five people were charged following a protest on Sunday.

According to a news release, prior to a protest in downtown Asheville, officers met with organizers to discuss their goals for a safe and peaceful gathering, as well as asked organizers to follow traffic laws.

Police told organizers that anyone who violates the laws would be arrested.

“Once the group began walking through downtown they traveled in the streets, and used both bicycles and vehicle to obstruct traffic and block intersections,” according to the release.

The following five people were arrested and charged: