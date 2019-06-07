5 charged in shooting death of teen at Greenville apartment

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Darius Antonia J'quan Rhodes, Jaylan Horatio Marques Fair, Jevonda Lenae Dillard, Natasha Nicole Booker, Tommy Lee Long



GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - Greenville Police Department officials said five people were arrested in the shooting investigation of a teen last month at an apartment complex.

We reported earlier that officers responded to the Waterside Greene Apartments on Woodruff Road around 3 a.m. on May 11 following a report of a gunshot victim.

The victim, 18-year-old Udeh Joshua Prince Osuagwu, Jr., was found in an apartment and taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he later died from a gunshot wound to the head.

During a news conference Friday, detectives said an investigation revealed that three armed men had entered the apartment around 3 a.m. demanding money after two women had entered the home a short time before to gather intelligence.

According to officials, when those in the apartment did not comply with handing over money, they were threatened and assaulted.

Police said one of the men accused in the case then shot Osuagwu.

The following people were arrested and charged in the shooting investigation:

Darius Antonia J'quan Rhodes, 18, of Greenville

Natasha Nicole Booker, 17, of Greenville

Tommy Lee Long, 21, of Taylors

Jaylan Horatio Marques Fair, 24, of Easley

Jevonda Lenae Dillard, 17, of Greenville

Rhodes, Booker, Long and Fair were each charged with murder, first-degree burglary, armed robbery, kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Dillard was charged with accessory after the fact to felony murder.

Police said their investigation is ongoing at this time and said other arrests are possible.