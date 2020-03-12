5 face drug charges after search for stolen equipment in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials said five people were arrested on drug trafficking charges on Wednesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, investigators responded to a location on Highway 25 in Honea Path on Wednesday morning in regard to locating stolen equipment.

When they arrived on-scene, they found the stolen equipment, as well as drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant was obtained and investigators recovered approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine at the home.

The following people were arrested and charged:

Christopher Coward, of Honea Path, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and giving false information to law enforcement. He was also reportedly wanted by the US Marshall Service for outstanding federal charges.

Amanda Gleason, of Fountain Inn, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine

Gary Demerest,III, of Belton, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine

James Garner, of Honea Path, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine

Charli Chasteen, of Honea Path, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine

According to the release, investigators continued to search for the stolen equipment and went to a home on 210 Horse Creek Drive in Honea Path.

Sheriff’s Office officials said two people were taken into custody at that location on unrelated charges.

Chase Zucchi was arrested for a probation and parole violation, and was also charged with attempted escape after trying to reportedly avoid arrest.

Adrianna Tims was also arrested for a driving under suspension bench warrant.

“Theft and drug activity frequently go hand in hand. These individuals prey on hardworking people. Most all of these are repeat offenders. Meth has no place anywhere and I will not tolerate it being brought into Laurens County,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “These people need to be in jail since they work so hard to put themselves there. I want to remind citizens that our anonymous tip line (864-984-3589) is available to them 24 hours a day should they have information regarding criminal activity. If you see something, say something.”