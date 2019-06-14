5 people arrested in connection to 2018 deadly armed robbery in Brevard

BREVARD, N.C. (WSPA) – Five people were arrested and indicted by a grand jury in connection to an deadly armed robbery that happened last August at the Cardinal Drive-In in Brevard.

Davieyon Devall Hopkins, 21, of Hendersonville, was arrested early Thursday morning by officers from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, U.S. Marshall’s Office and Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office, according to Brevard Police Chief Phil Harris.

Harris said Hopkins is the alleged shooter who shot Waybern Shelton, 68, of Brevard, while attempting to rob two Cardinal Drive-In employees.

Police said the shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. on August 17, 2018, in the Cardinal Drive-In parking lot on S. Broad Street. The restaurant had closed shortly before the incident happened.

Hopkins reportedly robbed the employees before shooting Shelton in the abdomen, Harris said.

The employees went back to the restaurant after Hopkins ran away to call 911, police said.

Shelton was flown to a local hospital where he passed away several days later, Harris said.

A Transylvania County Grand Jury heard evidence and issued indictments for all five suspects on June 10, according to Harris.

Hopkins has been charged with first degree murder, armed robbery and felony conspiracy.

Monterius Demario Wynn, 27, of Hendersonville, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony accessory and felony conspiracy.

Ebony Atia Wynn, 33, of Brevard, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony accessory and felony conspiracy.

Kaitlin Danielle Hall, 20, of Brevard, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony accessory and felony conspiracy.

Brooklyn Lane Worley, 18, of Hendersonville, was charged with felony accessory after the fact.

Brevard Police said Hendersonville Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, US Marshal Service, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and SLED all assisted with the investigation.