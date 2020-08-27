5 people from Anderson Co. indicted on child sex trafficking, child pornography charges

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Five people from Anderson County were arrested and indicted on child sex trafficking and child pornography charges.

According to a news release, United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr., announced Thursday that Gary Garland, Shannon Garland, Johnnie Wells, Michael Skelton and Duwone Allen, were arrested on a multi-count federal indictment charging violations of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and production of child pornography.

The ten-count indictment alleges human trafficking and child pornography violations began last year in South Carolina, and said the five individuals charged would reportedly advertise and transport at least two minors “for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts, and the Garlands would produce visual depictions of the minors.”

“Child sex trafficking is one of the most offensive and reprehensible crimes possible,” McCoy said. “Sadly, many of the victims and offenders are hidden in plain sight. With support from our federal, state, and local partners, this office will find those who engage in all forms of human trafficking and bring them to justice. This includes those who patronize these victims. We will also continue to work with support groups here in our community to ensure these victims receive the services they need.”

The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Sex trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery, and these cases are a top priority for HSI investigation,” Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Charlotte Ronnie Martinez said. “HSI is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to find and prosecute criminal traffickers while ensuring the victims of these terrible crimes are rescued and get the care they need.”

“These are heinous allegations, and this case would not have been possible without the coordinated efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement departments,” U.S. Marshal Thomas M. Griffin, Jr. said. “Any crime against a child is horrific and the United States Marshals Service will utilize any and all available resources so we can bring these offenders to justice.”