5 shot in an Allendale Co. shooting, police say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WSPA) - Allendale Police say that 5 people were shot at a business in Allendale County on Saturday night.

Police responded to Allendale Car Wash on 473 Main Street South in reference to a person reportedly being shot. When they arrived, police found that several people had been shot and taken to the hospital in personal cars.

No deaths have been reported in the incident.

The Allendale Police Department requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to conduct an investigation concerning the shooting incident.

No details have been released about a possible suspect at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.