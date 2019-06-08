5 Simpsonville families selling lemonade to raise money for childhood cancer research

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Five Simpsonville families are selling lemonade in hopes of raising $2,000 for childhood cancer research.

Elliott Bradley, Peyton Gesing, Joshua Gregory, David Spracher and Jack Williams, also known as the Five Fighters, began running their lemonade stand Friday to raise funds for an entire week of childhood cancer research.

"We do it because our kids had cancer, and they've gone through harsh treatments. Later in life they are more susceptible to getting a secondary cancer," said Jamie Gregory, mother of Joshua Gregory.

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation found only four percent of federal government cancer research funding actually goes to pediatric cancer research. Additionally, fewer than 10 drugs have been developed for use in children with cancer.

Erica Williams, David Williams' mother, said there's not enough funding and unfortunately cancer is a reality for children. So, it's time we stepped up our efforts to combat it.

"We just want better treatment for our kids. There's lots of kids around here that have cancer or have had cancer. Our kids are just five of those many kids, and so we've got together and decided to have a lemonade stand," Jami Gregory said.

Gregory, Joshua Gregory's mother, said this is their fifth year hosting the lemonade stand. Each year, the group makes their goal of at least $2,000, but the hope is always to give more.

The families said no donation is too small or too big, since 100% of the money goes directly to fund childhood cancer research.

The 5 Fighters Lemonade Stand runs: June 7- 9, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Marble Slab / Great American Cookie Company in Simpsonville, S.C.