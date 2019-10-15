5-year-old girl gets wish, meets Carrie Underwood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 5-year-old girl with a genetic condition got to meet her idol Sunday. Pandora was born with Holt-Oram Syndrome, a condition that affects her arms and hands.

Her mom says she caught kids making fun of her for her condition so western New York helped to lift her spirits up.

The community rallied together, to get her backstage passes to Carrie Underwood’s concert Sunday at the Key Bank Center.

The meeting with Underwood wasn’t Pandora’s only surprise.

She also got a makeover before the concert, along with dinner and a limo ride to the arena.