News

5-year-old shot & killed in North Carolina

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 11:01 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 11:32 PM EDT

5-year-old shot & killed in North Carolina

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) - A 5-year-old child has died after being shot in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Sheriff Wilkins says the child was taken to the Red Spring Police Department in a private car before being taken to the hospital. He identified the child as Alva Paisley Oxendine of Red Springs. 

Wilkins says the shooting was the result of a fight between two groups of people. Oxendine was struck by a bullet while sitting inside the back seat of his mother's car. His brother was also in the back seat at the time.

The two groups had fought earlier during the day and agreed to meet at the location on Highway 72 west to fight again.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton says the hospital was on lockdown earlier in the evening after the victim was brought in. The hospital is no longer on lockdown. 

Law enforcement officers were investigating a vehicle at the police department. They cleared the scene just before 10 p.m. Wednesday evening. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center