5-year-old shot & killed in North Carolina Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( WBTW photo) [ + - ] Video

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) - A 5-year-old child has died after being shot in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Sheriff Wilkins says the child was taken to the Red Spring Police Department in a private car before being taken to the hospital. He identified the child as Alva Paisley Oxendine of Red Springs.

Wilkins says the shooting was the result of a fight between two groups of people. Oxendine was struck by a bullet while sitting inside the back seat of his mother's car. His brother was also in the back seat at the time.

The two groups had fought earlier during the day and agreed to meet at the location on Highway 72 west to fight again.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton says the hospital was on lockdown earlier in the evening after the victim was brought in. The hospital is no longer on lockdown.

Law enforcement officers were investigating a vehicle at the police department. They cleared the scene just before 10 p.m. Wednesday evening.