500+ turkeys being prepared today for homeless, others in need

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The first of more than 500 turkeys was dropped into a deep fryer early Tuesday morning at Miracle Hill Rescue Mission.

The ministry expects to feed more than 3,300 homeless people and others in need on Thanksgiving.

Tuesday’s 13th annual Ellis & Bradley Turkey Fry makes the massive undertaking possible.

Hundreds of turkeys will be fried and smoked, while side dishes are prepared.

Along with feeding people housed at its eight shelters and some foster homes, Miracle Hill Ministries says meals will also be provided to low-income families in the area through partnering organizations.

“Every year we are overwhelmed by the community’s generosity in support of this event. It’s a day that is purely about giving and letting people who often feel invisible know they are loved,” Event Coordinator Kaylin Leopard said in a statement about the turkey fry.

Miracle Hill operates shelters for the homeless and children, residential addiction recovery and other programs.

