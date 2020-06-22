$5,000 Reward: CMPD search for killers after 2 dead, 12 injured in block party shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – At least two people are dead and 12 others are injured after a neighborhood party on Father’s Day turned violent overnight in north Charlotte.

A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest, police said.

The deadly shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Beatties Ford Road near Catherine Simmons.

CMPD officers responded to the area for a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. As officers were responding, they heard several gunshots in the area. A short time later, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, lying in Beatties Ford Road. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by Medic.

According to CMPD, the event started out as a Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebration from Friday and continued Sunday night. Early information indicates that several shooters discharged dozens of shots into the crowd who had been gathered in the area, police said.

CMPD’s Gerald Smith said he believes there were multiple shooters and at least 100 rounds of ammunition were fired overnight.

A total of 12 people are injured; seven from gunfire and five from being hit by vehicles as people were fleeing from the shooting, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Two people have died, according to Medic. They were later identified as Kelly Miller, 29, and Christopher Gleaton, 28. CMPD said late Monday morning an additional three people are in the hospital fighting for their lives.

“What’s really disappointing is that out of 400 people who were at the party, we don’t have a single witness who has come forward,” Smith said.

Witnesses tell FOX 46 Charlotte the scene was “absolute chaos.”

Police tell FOX 46 Beatties Ford Road between La Salle and Drive Webber Avenue could be closed for the rest of the day for this deadly shooting investigation.

City of Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles came to the crime scene late Monday morning to speak with CMPD and the community following the tragic turn of events.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Residents are encouraged to call 704-432-TIPS or Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

“The information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous. You do not have to leave your name, phone number, or address, and you do not have to appear in court,” CMPD said.