$50,000 Mega Millions ticket sold at Fountain Inn gas station

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person won $50,000 on a Mega Millions ticket in Fountain Inn.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winner bought a ticket at the Gaults Handee Mart & Service Center on S. Main Street and won on the Oct. 8 drawing.

The winner matched four white balls and the gold Megaball number to win $10,000, but the winner chose to pay $1 extra for the Megaplier and multiplied their winnings to $50,000.

The winning numbers were 21-24-36-40-70, Megaball: 22.

Officials said that more than 6,000 players across S.C. have tickets prizes that range in amounts from $2 through $50,000.