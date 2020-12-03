50th Annual Holiday Fair Returns to Greenville Convention Center

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The “50th Annual Holiday Fair” at the Greenville Convention Center is one holiday tradition that isn’t cancelled due to the pandemic.

The 3-day fair runs returns on Thursday, Dec. 3 – Friday, Dec. 5.

The event organizers say the Holiday Fair will operate a little differently this year with new safety precautions in place.

Changes include:

Holiday Fair is offering advanced online ticket sales to reduce lines and contact points. Tickets online here.

There will be no separate parking charge to minimize points of contacts.

The show will open one hour earlier each day at 9 AM to reduce congestion.

The show floor has been expanded this year so that vendor booths can be spaced further apart and aisle traffic decreased.

Masks are required for all attendees, vendors and staff and hand sanitizer stations will be readily available. Greenville Convention Center will have masks available if needed.



“Holiday Fair is more than just a shopping tradition. For most vendors, annual shows like Holiday Fair are vital to support their small businesses and their families so we felt it was important to continue with the show this year, adding in new measures to make the event as safe as possible”. John Wilusz, general manager of Greenville Convention Center



The “Holiday Fair” is the region’s largest selection of holiday arts, crafts and gifts in one place this Holiday season. Exhibitors include approximately 300 crafters and commercial vendors in this three-day award-winning fair that gives shoppers a chance to support small businesses this holiday season.

Show Dates and Times:

Thursday, December 3 9 AM – 8 PM

Friday, December 4 9 AM – 8 PM

Saturday, December 5 9 AM – 6 PM

For tickets: www.HolidayFairGreenville.com