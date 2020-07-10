Live Now
Watch 7News at 6PM

53 Clemson students, staff members test positive for COVID-19

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
clemson paw sports football basketball baseball generic_221927

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson Athletic Department has confirmed that 53 students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the last release of testing data on June 26, Clemson Athletics student-athletes and staff have completed 292 additional COVID-19 tests, with six positive cases identified. Since June 1, when student-athletes began returning to campus, Clemson student-athletes and staff have undergone 722 COVID-19 tests with 53 positive results. 47 of those cases were in students and 6 were staff members, Clemson officials said Friday.

This is a 7.3% positive rate. To date, there have been no hospitalizations related to COVID-19 for any individual within Clemson Athletics, and more than half of the positive cases have been asymptomatic.

All individuals who had previously tested positive as of the last release on June 26 have completed CDC-recommended isolation and are either back in activity or awaiting final medical clearance, the press release said. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories