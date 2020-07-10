53 Clemson students, staff members test positive for COVID-19

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson Athletic Department has confirmed that 53 students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the last release of testing data on June 26, Clemson Athletics student-athletes and staff have completed 292 additional COVID-19 tests, with six positive cases identified. Since June 1, when student-athletes began returning to campus, Clemson student-athletes and staff have undergone 722 COVID-19 tests with 53 positive results. 47 of those cases were in students and 6 were staff members, Clemson officials said Friday.

This is a 7.3% positive rate. To date, there have been no hospitalizations related to COVID-19 for any individual within Clemson Athletics, and more than half of the positive cases have been asymptomatic.

All individuals who had previously tested positive as of the last release on June 26 have completed CDC-recommended isolation and are either back in activity or awaiting final medical clearance, the press release said.