63 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease in NC, SC, health officials says

by: WSPA Staff

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Health and Human Services officials said there are 20 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease, including one fatality.

According to the release, the number of confirmed cases was as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said they are continuing to work with local providers to identify and investigate additional cases.

The overall count of confirmed cases as of Thursday was 53.

By county those totals are:

COUNTYNo. of Confirmed Cases
Buncombe 21
Haywood5
Henderson22
Madison1
McDowell2
Mecklenburg2
Mitchell1
Rutherford1
Out of State (SC)5
Transylvania2
Yancey1
TOTAL63

We reported on Thursday that a Cherokee County man was in critical condition at a hospital in Gaffney after he went to the N.C. Mountain State Fair.

Family members told us that doctors diagnosed him with Legionnaires’ Disease, which is an infection that was recently tied to the North Carolina Mountain State Fair.

