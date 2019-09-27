63 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease in NC, SC, health officials says

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Health and Human Services officials said there are 20 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease, including one fatality.

According to the release, the number of confirmed cases was as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said they are continuing to work with local providers to identify and investigate additional cases.

The overall count of confirmed cases as of Thursday was 53.

By county those totals are:

COUNTY No. of Confirmed Cases Buncombe 21 Haywood 5 Henderson 22 Madison 1 McDowell 2 Mecklenburg 2 Mitchell 1 Rutherford 1 Out of State (SC) 5 Transylvania 2 Yancey 1 TOTAL 63

We reported on Thursday that a Cherokee County man was in critical condition at a hospital in Gaffney after he went to the N.C. Mountain State Fair.

Family members told us that doctors diagnosed him with Legionnaires’ Disease, which is an infection that was recently tied to the North Carolina Mountain State Fair.